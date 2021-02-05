X

19 area tax issues on May ballot: See what you are being asked to approve

Bellbrook High School started it's second first day of classes Tuesday, Aug. 18. All students and staff were wearing masked and practicing social distancing. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Bellbrook High School started it's second first day of classes Tuesday, Aug. 18. All students and staff were wearing masked and practicing social distancing. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Voters in four area counties are being asked to approve tax issue requests by schools, cities and townships on the May 4 ballot. There will be 19 tax issues on the ballot in four area counties.

ExploreBellbrook schools back on ballot after three levy rejections

The Dayton Daily News has examined the details of the requests. Here’s what we know about the tax issues:

May 4, 2021 tax levies

MONTGOMERY COUNTYPurposeTermMillageTypeAnnual change from current cost if passed
Brookville cityRoads and bridges5 years3.85Additional$134.75
Brookville cityParks and recreation5 years0.96Additional$33.60
Trotwood cityOperating expenses5 years5.75Renewal0
Harrison Twp.PolicePermanent6Renewal0
Miami Twp.Fire/EMS5 years3.65Replacement$15.97
GREENE COUNTY     
Bellbrook schoolsEmergency*7 years4.9Additional$171.50
Xenia schoolsBond for building37 years2.3Additional$80.50
Xenia schoolsPermanent improvem.5 years1.3Renewal0
Beavercreek schoolsEmergency*5 years8.7Renewal(-$1.22)
Beavercreek cityStreetsPermanent3.4Renewal0
Beavercreek Twp.RoadsPermanent1.5Renewal0
Fairborn schoolsEmergency*Permanent7Substitute(-$0.30)
MIAMI COUNTY     
Health DistrictOperating expenses10 years0.4Renewal0
Troy schoolsOperating expenses5 years5.8Renewal0
Troy schools **Hayner Cultural Center5 years0.85Renewal0
Piqua schoolsOperating expenses5 years1.8Renew/incr.$17.50
City of Tipp City #Capital improvement10 years0.5% IT #Renewal0
WARREN COUNTY     
Springboro schools ^Permanent improvem.Permanent2Additional$70.00 ^
Lebanon schoolsEmergency*5 years2.83Renewal(-$8.26)

* - “Emergency” is just an Ohio name for a levy that raises a fixed sum annually for the jurisdiction’s regular operations.

** - The Hayner Cultural Center was willed to the Troy school district. Levy funds would pay for HCC operations, not school costs.

# - A 0.5% income tax would cost $250 annually for someone making $50,000 a year.  

^ - Springboro school officials say 2 mills of bond repayment will drop off in 2022, offsetting residents’ increase from this levy.

SOURCES: County boards of election, county auditors, school districts

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.