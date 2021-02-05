19 area tax issues on May ballot: See what you are being asked to approve

Voters in four area counties are being asked to approve tax issue requests by schools, cities and townships on the May 4 ballot. There will be 19 tax issues on the ballot in four area counties.
The Dayton Daily News has examined the details of the requests. Here’s what we know about the tax issues:
May 4, 2021 tax levies
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY
|Purpose
|Term
|Millage
|Type
|Annual change from current cost if passed
|Brookville city
|Roads and bridges
|5 years
|3.85
|Additional
|$134.75
|Brookville city
|Parks and recreation
|5 years
|0.96
|Additional
|$33.60
|Trotwood city
|Operating expenses
|5 years
|5.75
|Renewal
|0
|Harrison Twp.
|Police
|Permanent
|6
|Renewal
|0
|Miami Twp.
|Fire/EMS
|5 years
|3.65
|Replacement
|$15.97
|GREENE COUNTY
|Bellbrook schools
|Emergency*
|7 years
|4.9
|Additional
|$171.50
|Xenia schools
|Bond for building
|37 years
|2.3
|Additional
|$80.50
|Xenia schools
|Permanent improvem.
|5 years
|1.3
|Renewal
|0
|Beavercreek schools
|Emergency*
|5 years
|8.7
|Renewal
|(-$1.22)
|Beavercreek city
|Streets
|Permanent
|3.4
|Renewal
|0
|Beavercreek Twp.
|Roads
|Permanent
|1.5
|Renewal
|0
|Fairborn schools
|Emergency*
|Permanent
|7
|Substitute
|(-$0.30)
|MIAMI COUNTY
|Health District
|Operating expenses
|10 years
|0.4
|Renewal
|0
|Troy schools
|Operating expenses
|5 years
|5.8
|Renewal
|0
|Troy schools **
|Hayner Cultural Center
|5 years
|0.85
|Renewal
|0
|Piqua schools
|Operating expenses
|5 years
|1.8
|Renew/incr.
|$17.50
|City of Tipp City #
|Capital improvement
|10 years
|0.5% IT #
|Renewal
|0
|WARREN COUNTY
|Springboro schools ^
|Permanent improvem.
|Permanent
|2
|Additional
|$70.00 ^
|Lebanon schools
|Emergency*
|5 years
|2.83
|Renewal
|(-$8.26)
* - “Emergency” is just an Ohio name for a levy that raises a fixed sum annually for the jurisdiction’s regular operations.
** - The Hayner Cultural Center was willed to the Troy school district. Levy funds would pay for HCC operations, not school costs.
# - A 0.5% income tax would cost $250 annually for someone making $50,000 a year.
^ - Springboro school officials say 2 mills of bond repayment will drop off in 2022, offsetting residents’ increase from this levy.
SOURCES: County boards of election, county auditors, school districts