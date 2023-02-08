19-year-old student arraigned, bond set in stabbing on Cedarville campus

“She related that (the male) put his hands around her neck to choke her and stated he was going to kill her, but he wasn’t squeezing hard enough to leave marks,” the affidavit stated.

Franks said she had some difficulty breathing. She said she reached into her pocket, acting like she was grabbing her cellphone, but actually reached for a knife. The man then pulled his cellphone out to check the time when Franks said she stood up, turned around and stabbed him in the chest before grabbing his phone so he couldn’t call 911.

Investigators interviewed the man at the hospital, where he was treated and later released for the knife wound.

“(The male) stated he had his arms around Franks’ shoulders during their conversation to help her relieve her anxiety, but said he did not choke or assault Franks,” the affidavit said.

He said Franks took his phone as he was calling 911 after he was stabbed.

Officers recovered the phone broken in half and a pocket knife with a 3- to 4-inch blade.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cedarville Police Department with support of the university’s campus security team.