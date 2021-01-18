$1M bond set for man accused in chase, shooting of Middletown officer

Those charges also carry firearm specifications, which can add three to seven years to the sentence if Hubbard is found guilty. He also was indicted for two counts of having weapons under disability, failure to comply, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of assaulting a police dog.

Jordan’s K-9, Koda, attempted to apprehend Hubbard while he sat in the police cruiser. The police dog was not hit by gunfire.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Hubbard faces a maximum sentence of more than 60 years in prison if convicted.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned duty.

Hubbard received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the incident and was sent back to prison.

The chase and shooting incident, which was caught on video by cruiser cameras, was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there were multiple jurisdictions involved. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Police Department also had a part in the incident.

Fornshell said based on the investigation, there is no indication of wrongdoing on the part of officers. He said Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, the prosecutor said.