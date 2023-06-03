$1M bond set for man charged in road-rage shooting of prominent businessman

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge issued a $1 million bond Saturday for the 37-year-old man charged in the May 13 road rage shooting death of a prominent Tri-State businessman.
Randall Mickey was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Michael T. Sweeney. He is facing one count of murder.
Police said officers responded near the 6.2 mile marker of Interstate 75 North just before 9 p.m. May 13 for a crash. There, they found the 70-year-old businessman shot. The shooting also led I-75 to be shut down in both directions for some time.
Police originally reported that he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, CPD said Sweeney — who was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner — died from his injuries May 16.
Sweeney was part of a prominent Tri-State auto family, and he working in the Sweeney auto business for four decades, according to an obituary. The St. Xavier graduate is described as a sports lover who was kind to everyone.
The police report shows road rage led to the incident, with the suspect and victim described as strangers.
“It seems like we’re dealing with a societal issue where people are angry,” said Council Member Scotty Johnson, who chairs Cincinnati’s Public Safety and Governance Committee. “And, ‘I’m going to take my frustrations out in anger by grabbing a firearm.’”
Mickey, who has multiple prior felony convictions, could be seen crying in court during his arraignment Saturday.
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s records show that Mickey was released from the Lebanon Correction Institution on January 30 after serving five years for four convictions, which were drug trafficking, weapons under disability, possession of drugs and firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mickey is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
About the Author