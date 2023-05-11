2 finalists named for Springfield fire chief’s job

One internal candidate and one external candidate with ties to the area have been named finalists for the job of chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Chief Brian Leciejewski and recently retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department Chief Jacob King advanced to the final round of the interview process, according to information from the city manager’s office Thursday. Leciejewski is a long-time member of the Springfield department; King also has served as the Bethel Twp. fire chief for years.
Leciejewski and King will undergo interviews in the next week, and after that, Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck will make a selection.
“We are looking for someone with strong leadership skills and a progressive vision for carrying the organization into the next generation of service to our community,” Heck said in a release. “This person will inspire a meaningful, positive transition in the division as we build new fire stations, acquire state-of-the-art equipment and bring our public safety efforts to the next level.”
Chief Brian Miller retired last month.
The city is in the midst of efforts to build four new fire stations. The department has 130 sworn staff members.
The salary range for the fire chief position was listed as $118,810 to $151,736, including a high fringe benefit offering and a 24% employer contribution to the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, according to the job posting.
Springfield hired a local government consulting firm, Management Advisory Group (MAG), to assist with recruiting in the fire chief search.
MAG collected input from staff and community members about the next chief, then began a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions. City officials interviewed candidates, and MAG conducted an assessment process.
The next fire chief will be selected by Heck and affirmed by Springfield City Commission, the city release said.