2 killed in motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man and woman are dead following a motorcycle crash in Huber Heights late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at state Route 201 and I-70 around 11:23 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found the man and woman unresponsive in the road, according to police. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a helmet.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released

