Man shot by police in Dayton in critical condition

Police shot a man in Dayton Thursday morning after responding to a report of a shot fired at a car on Wayne Avenue.
The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to Dayton police.
#WayneAveUpdate We are investigating an officer involved shooting involving an individual who shot at a passing car on Wayne Ave. Officers arrived, encountered the armed suspect resulting in a shooting. Suspect taken to hospital in critical condition. More info later today.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 24, 2020
No officers were injured during the incident.
Police responded to the 1700 of Wayne Avenue near Esther Price around 4:03 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to 911 dispatchers.
When officers arrived and found the man, the encounter led to a shooting, police said.
We are working to learn more about what happening during that encounter.
Wayne Avenue is closed between Wyoming and Anderson streets and will likely be closed through morning rush hour.
We will continue to update this story as information is released.