Police say UD student Michael Currin killed after fall from truck

The Dayton Police Department and University of Dayton Department of Public Safety have announced that they believe the death of a UD student on Sunday happened when he fell out of a pickup truck.
According to a release, police said that they found Currin left UD campus on foot to pick up a pizza, and on the way, he accepted a ride from the driver of a pickup truck, taking a seat in the bed of the truck.
Police said that about a mile into that drive, Currin somehow fell out of the moving truck and onto the road, which caused his fatal injuries.
In the release, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office added that Currin’s head injury was consistent with a fall from a moving vehicle.
Police said that the investigation found the driver of the truck didn’t stop to report Currin’s fall or to help him. Instead, a female driver pulled up moments later, stopped to help and called 911.
Dayton police said that detectives have identified the occupants of the pickup truck and interviews are ongoing. They also added they have obtained a warrant to search the vehicle.
The investigation remains open, but police said when it was complete they would meet with prosecutors for potential charges.