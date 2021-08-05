dayton-daily-news logo
2 stabbed, 6 held hostage Thursday morning in Cincinnati incident

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department on scene of an incident in East Price Hill.
By Staff, WCPO

CINCINNATI — Two people were stabbed and a total of six people were held in a hostage situation Thursday morning in an East Price Hill residence, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD officials said George Michael Williams, 36, held the people against their will in a residence near the intersection of W. 8th Street and Hawthorne Avenue close to Holy Family Church.

Before the situation ended, the suspect set fire to the residence and then surrendered to officers.

First responders transported the two stab victims the hospital. There is no word on the severity of their injuries.

Williams has been charged with six counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of rape, carrying a weapon under disability, aggravated robbery and arson.

