’20 Toyota 4Runner, now 10 years old, keeps on keeping on

As such, the shifting is clunky and unrefined and shows every bit of its 10-plus years. A good or bad transmission can make or break a vehicle’s overall performance; in the case of the 4Runner, it really detracts. That, plus the rough ride, are the two downside points of the 4Runner.

One of the new features for 2020 is the addition of Toyota’s Safety Sense-P driver assistance features. These sensor-based features are pretty par for the course on many of today’s vehicles, so adding these is merely trying to keep the 4Runner relevant and add a nice element of safety to this SUV.

Toyota’s TRD package is always attractive and is my preferred look for Toyota vehicles. My tester was the TRD Off-Road Premium trim, and with that came some special TRD-specific interior features. The TRD shift knob, floor mats and lettering on the headrest were attractive features.

As I mentioned, the 4Runner isn’t quite your typical family-hauling SUV. It has its own personality and as such may not be for everyone. But with the TRD trim, I actually found the interior to be nice, and it didn’t feel dated. Plus, the rear legroom and headroom were impressive.

New for 2020 is the addition of a standard 8-inch touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Again, these are standard technology features in most vehicles today, so this Toyota playing catch-up. But having them, plus the simple-to-use infotainment system, made for a nice touch.

The base trim of the 4Runner starts around $36,000, making it competitive with similar vehicles (Jeep, for example, can get quite pricey). My tester, with the TRD and Premium trim, had a starting MSRP of $42,470. When other features were added like the kinetic suspension system, moonroof, TRD exhaust and rear sliding cargo deck, my tester had a final price of $46,942.

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner really shows its age with its subpar fuel economy rating. It has an EPA rating of 16 mpg/city and 19 mpg/highway. That outdated transmission contributes to the overall fuel rating. In a week’s worth of driving, I averaged just over 17 mpg. For a non-V8 that is a disappointing figure.

Despite needing some very specific updates, the Toyota 4Runner continues to perform and resonate with the consumer. It is due for just a few minor changes next model year, too, so Toyota continues to roll out the 4Runner. Why mess with a successful recipe?

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2020 TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD PREMIUM