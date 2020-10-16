2020 Honda Passport’s excellence shines through its benign demeanor

That said, Honda is trying to pitch the Passport as more off-road worthy than its other offerings, although it’s hard to notice except for the 1.1 inches of additional ground clearance compared to the Pilot. There are no underbody skid plates, nor any of the expected driveline enhancements for serious off-roading such as hill descent control. The Passport is more an affectation for inclement weather or the occasional unpaved road.

Otherwise, the Passport performs as you’d expect it to given its genetics.

The 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission provides for ample power delivery tempered by good fuel efficiency with none of the commotion common to a turbocharged four. In the interest of fuel economy, three of the engine’s cylinders deactivate and the rear driveshaft decouples under light loads. The test vehicle, an all-wheel-drive Elite model, uses computerized torque vectoring to send up to 70% of the powertrain’s torque between axles, and 100% between wheels for better traction while cornering.

For those who have driven the Pilot, the Passport’s ride and handling will feel familiar, with a benign buttoned-down efficiency that delivers a fairly firm ride that ably soaks up the rough stuff without undue fuss or excitement. Visibility is excellent in all directions, and seat comfort is good. Accessing the second row is easy thanks to wide door openings. Honda’s advanced safety systems are standard, and includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist. Blind spot warning is standard on all but the base Sport trim level.

The interior is a picture of unromantically functional Honda design that’s shared with its larger sibling. Ambience is agreeable but hardly lavish given the Elite’s $44,875 price, although most buyers will choose a lower-priced model. Nevertheless, make sure you skip the base Sport model so that your Passport has all available technology, including a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging.

The Passport’s functionality will serve any family well despite its benign demeanor, and its appearance won’t look foolish decades from now, unlike 1970s station wagons, 1980s minivans, or the barn wood accent wall you recently installed in your home.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintzgmail.com.

2020 HONDA PASSPORT