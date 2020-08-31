3 Dayton school buildings positive for Legionella

1. All water lines at Eastmont, Louise Troy and Ludlow II will be flushed and chlorinated.

2. All water fountains in the buildings will be temporarily turned off.

3. Another Legionella test will be conducted at these three buildings in a few weeks, per EPA recommendations.

4. Bottled water has been provided to individuals working in these buildings.

The district is testing all remaining buildings. Buildings that have already been tested include: Ludlow II, Louise Troy, Belmont, Cleveland, Fairview, Kiser, Edwin Joel Brown, Stivers, Thurgood, Eastmont, and the Service Building, according to the release.

DPS officials are working with the Montgomery County Department of Health to determine the best course of action going forward, and to test the remaining buildings.

If any additional buildings test positive for Legionella, the district will notify staff, families and the media, and will again take action to protect the health and safety of all in those buildings.