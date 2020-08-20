BREAKING NEWS: Legionella found in Oakwood school

According to Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, any time a building has been sitting dormant for a period of time, bacteria can build up, according to the district.

The district said it is working “immediately” to follow recommendations to flush that section of the Smith school water system.

The restroom will remain closed during the process, and the system will be retested in about two weeks with district following additional treatment recommendations if needed, officials said.

The building’s other restrooms will remain operational.

“With the health and safety of our students and staff always a top priority, we will continue to be proactive on all fronts. As an example, all of the district’s water systems have received a chlorine injection treatment. We are looking forward to having our students return to classes Monday and will work with students, staff and families to make it another great year in Oakwood Schools,” Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said in a statement released by the school district.