BREAKING NEWS: Legionella found in Oakwood school

OAKWOOD – One Oakwood school has tested positive for legionella bacteria, according to the school district.
The bacteria was found in a girls’ restroom on the second floor of Smith Elementary School, the district announced this afternoon.
All of the district’s other test results came back negative for the bacteria and “there is no reason to believe anyone was exposed to the bacteria.”
The district is planning to reopen schools for classes on Monday.
The Smith restroom had been closed since March due to the state-wide school closure for coronavirus, and under construction since June as part of the district’s Phase 1 master facilities plan, the district said.
According to Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, any time a building has been sitting dormant for a period of time, bacteria can build up, according to the district.
The district said it is working “immediately” to follow recommendations to flush that section of the Smith school water system.
The restroom will remain closed during the process, and the system will be retested in about two weeks with district following additional treatment recommendations if needed, officials said.
The building’s other restrooms will remain operational.
“With the health and safety of our students and staff always a top priority, we will continue to be proactive on all fronts. As an example, all of the district’s water systems have received a chlorine injection treatment. We are looking forward to having our students return to classes Monday and will work with students, staff and families to make it another great year in Oakwood Schools,” Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said in a statement released by the school district.