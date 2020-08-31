X

UD student killed in Trotwood bicycle accident identified

The University of Dayton campus is mourning the death of a 21-year-old senior. Jillian Parker, of Holland, Michigan, died in a bicycle crash in Trotwood on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. STAFF
Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Ben McLaughlin

A 21-year-old University of Dayton student who was killed in a Saturday morning bicycle in Trotwood has been identified.

In an email to the UD community on Sunday night, President Eric Spina said that Jillian Parker, a senior from Holland, Michigan, died in a crash.

Parker was a visual arts major who also was minoring in human rights studies and Spanish. She was active with the Moral Courage Project, according to Spina’s release.

An open Zoom meeting will be held Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. as a group gathering for those who mourn her death. Campus ministers and counselors will be available then.

Spina said Parker is part of an extended UD alumni family, and he extended sympathy and prayers to her family, friends and the campus community.

“We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,” Spina wrote.

No additional information about the accident was immediately available.

