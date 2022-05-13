3 injured after vehicles crash into Rumpke garbage truck in German Twp.

Details on their injuries were not available, but two of the people injured were walking around at the scene.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling asked motorists to remember to drive carefully around waste vehicles and workers. In the past three weeks, the company has recorded three similar incidents in southwest Ohio.

“These incidents serve as an important reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching waste and recycling vehicles or any service vehicles working in the roadway,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager at Rumpke.

The company is working with German Twp. and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the crash is under investigation.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.