3 injured after vehicles crash into Rumpke garbage truck in German Twp.

A three-vehicle crash involving a Rumpke garbage truck injured three people, including one who had to be cut from a vehicle, in German Twp. Friday morning.
The crash was reported in the 1400 block of West County Line Road. The street is closed between U.S. 68 and Upper Valley Pike.
A Chevrolet Tahoe and Mini Cooper hit the back of a stopped Rumpke truck. The driver of the Mini Cooper and the driver and a passenger in the Tahoe were also injured, said German Twp. Fire & EMS Lt. Karina Emory.
“The passenger of the Tahoe was trapped for nearly 40 minutes,” she said. “It was a complicated extrication due to the damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.”
Once free, the passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Ground crews transported the other two injured people to the hospital.
Details on their injuries were not available, but two of the people injured were walking around at the scene.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling asked motorists to remember to drive carefully around waste vehicles and workers. In the past three weeks, the company has recorded three similar incidents in southwest Ohio.
“These incidents serve as an important reminder for drivers to slow down when approaching waste and recycling vehicles or any service vehicles working in the roadway,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager at Rumpke.
The company is working with German Twp. and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the crash is under investigation.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
