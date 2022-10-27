3 Miami University students charged with felony in Sukkah vandalism

Three Miami University students are facing felony charges for allegedly damaging a Sukkah two weeks ago in Oxford.
On Oct. 15 a Sukkah was found upended and damaged in the yard of the Hillel building on East Walnut Street, which is a Jewish campus organization, according to Oxford Police.
A Sukkah is a temporary shelter used for meals during the Jewish festival of Sukkot.
The review of surveillance footage from early that morning showed three males entered the backyard, looked at the Sukkah, and then pushed it over before running away.
The video was shared publicly which resulted in the suspects, all Miami University students, coming forward and admitting their actions, according to police.
The investigation determined that there was no religious bias involved with the commission of the crime.
Police said that while the suspects in this case did not understand that they were damaging a religious symbol, the effects were felt by the Jewish community.
Kevin J. Ladriere, 20, Eli W. Lauger, 20 and Santiago Arenas, 19, have each been charged with felony vandalism because the total cost of the damage exceeded $1,000.
About the Author