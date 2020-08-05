400 jobs could be coming to small Dayton airport: City may sell land to prominent developer

“Approval of this ordinance and the option agreement will provide NorthPoint Development LLC with control of the site and the ability to invest funds in geotechnical and other tests to attract this prospective development,” Turner’s memo states.

NorthPoint has constructed about five buildings near the Dayton International Airport totaling more than 2.7 million square feet of space that employ more than 2,200 people.

Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport is in the Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) the city shares with Miami Twp.

The JEDD income tax revenues are split 50/50 by the city and the township.

The airport has seen more than $20 million in private and public investment since 2014. The airport is a general aviation facility that consists of 527 acres and is located about 12 miles south of the city of Dayton.

More than a year ago, the township rezoned more than 300 acres – mostly on the airport’s east side - as part of a strategy for business growth, using standards similar to nearby Austin Center, where development has flourished near Austin Landing.

The rezoning followed a pair of studies focusing on best ways to use land at the airport.

The rezoning changed about 321 acres to expand development “to non-aviation uses that complement the office and industrial needs” of Miami Twp., as studies have suggested.

Austin Center includes hundreds of acres on and around the Interstate 75/Austin Boulevard interchange. The district employs thousands — about 2,500 at Austin Landing – and is just west of the general aviation airport in Miami Twp., where about 320 people work.

The city’s rezoning created standards consistent with “other Austin Center office and commercial areas at the nearby Austin Center interchange,” Kyle Hinkelman, Miami Twp. deputy director of community development, said at the time.

The rezoning was designed to accommodate airport “development as well as future development opportunities around the airport,” according to Dayton records.

“Future development of an industrial area to the east is anticipated to accommodate airport manufacturing uses, high-tech industrial uses, and/or corporate office uses,” records show.