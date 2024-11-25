41-year-old man faces murder charge in Hamilton woman’s death

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Yolanda M. Wilson non-responsive, and after examination found her to be deceased. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, a police report says.

It’s unknown the residency of Matthews or Wilson as police list Cove Motel’s address as the last known address for both people. Matthews case status in the Hamilton Municipal Court is listed as pending.