Vehicle hits embankment on state Route 4, no injuries reported

Seven family members were uninjured after their vehicle hit the right side of an embankment on state Route 4 near state Route 444, authorities on the scene reported.
The vehicle sustained a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control and strike the side of the embankment, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post said on scene.
The crash was reported at 4:08 p.m., dispatchers said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Miami Twp. police in Greene County responded to the crash, along with multiple medic units from area jurisdictions, including Riverside.