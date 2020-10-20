X

Vehicle hits embankment on state Route 4, no injuries reported

By Micah Karr

Seven family members were uninjured after their vehicle hit the right side of an embankment on state Route 4 near state Route 444, authorities on the scene reported.

The vehicle sustained a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control and strike the side of the embankment, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post said on scene.

The crash was reported at 4:08 p.m., dispatchers said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Miami Twp. police in Greene County responded to the crash, along with multiple medic units from area jurisdictions, including Riverside.

