Wright State University reports two sexual assaults in two days

The Wright State University police received two reports of sexual assault in two days, an email to students reported. Both reports involve the dating application Tinder, the report stated.
In the first incident, the people involved were familiar with each other and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word if the suspect is in custody. In the second incident, a suspect is in custody. The two incidents are not connected aside from the use of Tinder in both instances, the report stated.
Wright State Police Chief David Finnie spoke about the reports and the investigation.
“Wright State police is actively involved in the investigation and cannot release any details during the investigation. However, Wright State police does plan to offer the campus community educational information on how to stay safe using dating websites in the future,” Finnie said.
The report discussed the university policy on consent.
“It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from your partner. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity,” the release stated.
The report also encouraged students to call Wright State police at (937) 775-2111 and get medical attention if they have been sexually assaulted.
“We strongly encourage victims to seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no obvious physical injuries. Receiving a sexual assault examination is free and conducted by a specially trained nurse,” the report said.