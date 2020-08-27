5 things to know about coronavirus today: small business grants, rising cases and closing Fifth Street

There is a mass food distribution event today at Welcome Stadium

The Foodbank will conduct a mass food distribution even today at the University of Dayton Welcome Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to only drive with two households per vehicle, and to have trunks empty so staff can safely load the food.

Universities are continuing to see rising cases

As more testing is conducted at the University of Dayton and at Miami University, the numbers of students testing positive for coronavirus has quickly risen. At UD, which launched a program on Tuesday to test up to 1,000 students per week, 89 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the university’s total of active cases to 240. At Miami University, testing of student athletes contributed to a jump in cases to at least 125, with more tests pending results.