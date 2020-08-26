JUST IN: How small Dayton businesses can apply for up to $10K for COVID-19 safety expenses

The Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capital Grants Program will help businesses pay to alter or install new spaces to allow for social distancing. Grant proposals can be for facility improvements that include permanent or temporary seating areas inside or outdoors, as well as for required furnishings and fixtures, according to the city.

Eligible businesses must be located within the Dayton city limits and must not be part of national chain. Street-level retailers, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, salons and barbers are among small businesses encouraged to consider applying for the program to distribute part of the city’s federal CARES Act funding, according to a Dayton news release.