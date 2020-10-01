5 things to know about the coronavirus today: flu shots, absentee ballots and travel advisories

Oregon District Hauntfest is canceled

Due to ongoing safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon District Business Association announced that the annual Hauntfest has been canceled. However, the Out on 5th program, which turns Fifth Street into a pedestrian mall on weekends, will still take place on Oct. 31 to encourage social distancing practices.

Final day for flu shot clinics at Dayton rec centers is today

Today is the final day that the City of Dayton is continuing to provide flu shots at rec centers throughout the city as part of an effort to reduce flu cases in the healthcare system. Those interested in getting a vaccination should bring proof of insurance, and patients should be 18 or older, wear a mask and take a temperature check before getting the shot.