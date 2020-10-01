X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: flu shots, absentee ballots and travel advisories

Walgreen pharmacist Jyuthika Patel gives a flu shot to Dayton resident, Doris Moffett Shorter, at the Third Street Recreational Center Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Jim Noelker/Staff
Local News | 52 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.

Oregon District Hauntfest is canceled

Due to ongoing safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon District Business Association announced that the annual Hauntfest has been canceled. However, the Out on 5th program, which turns Fifth Street into a pedestrian mall on weekends, will still take place on Oct. 31 to encourage social distancing practices.

Final day for flu shot clinics at Dayton rec centers is today

Today is the final day that the City of Dayton is continuing to provide flu shots at rec centers throughout the city as part of an effort to reduce flu cases in the healthcare system. Those interested in getting a vaccination should bring proof of insurance, and patients should be 18 or older, wear a mask and take a temperature check before getting the shot.

Ohio has more than two million absentee ballot requests

At about five weeks until the election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that Ohio’s boards of elections have received more than two million absentee ballot requests, which is more than double the amount requested at the same point in the 2016 election. In the greater Dayton area, absentee ballot requests are led by Montgomery County at 89,988 requests.

Ohio’s travel advisory adds two more states

An updated travel advisory for Ohioans now includes seven states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or more. Anyone traveling back to Ohio from South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Mississippi are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ohio’s daily average cases rises above 1,000 per day, again

Ohio’s average daily positive cases has increased to just over the 1,000 mark after 1,080 cases were reported on Wednesday. Cases in children 17 and younger since the start of the pandemic has increased to 10,023 cases.

