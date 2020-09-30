X

Coronavirus: Ohio’s daily case average edges over 1,000 mark again

Kathy McGillivray, an employee of Stella Bleu Bistro, takes an order from guests dining on the bistro's patio on Aug. 24. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Kathy McGillivray, an employee of Stella Bleu Bistro, takes an order from guests dining on the bistro's patio on Aug. 24. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio’s daily cases average increase just over the 1,000 mark with 1,080 cases reported Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Throughout the pandemic, 153,987 total cases and 4,804 deaths have been reported. Twenty-one deaths were reported Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 for a total of 15,516. Fourteen ICU admissions brought the total to 3,288.

Cases in children 17 and younger increased to 10,023. There have been 241 hospitalizations and one death reported in Ohio children during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, state officials discussed how wastewater testing is giving people more time to prepare for possible coronavirus outbreaks.

Monitoring wastewater can show evidence of the virus three to seven days before a medical diagnosis, Rebecca Fugitt of the Ohio Department of Health said. The testing has already been implemented in Dayton, but is now being adding to another 25 cities.

Wastewater tests already have revealed increases in cases in Dayton, Columbus, Akron and Mansfield, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

