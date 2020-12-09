5 things to know about the coronavirus today: OSU, data and quarantines

OSU-Michigan game canceled after all

The Ohio State-Michigan football game has been canceled after all after Michigan announced an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases and student-athletes in quarantine. This is the third game canceled off of OSU’s schedule, and the first year since 1917 without a game between Michigan and Ohio State.

Explore Next step unclear for Buckeyes after Michigan game canceled

Ohio passes half a million cases with added antigen tests

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed reporting guidelines to include positive coronavirus antigen tests without additional verification, Ohio added more than 25,700 new cases to its total. Ohio’s total now stands at 510,018 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.