5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Shortened curfew and double masking

Mostly mask wearing Pedestrians gather at Main and Third Streets in downtown Dayton to catch a bus.
Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 44 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.

Curfew shortened as hospitalizations fall

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the statewide curfew would be shortened by one hour, starting tonight. The curfew now runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. If hospitalizations fall under 3,000 for a week, the beginning of the curfew will be pushed back another hour.

Walgreens to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

Walgreens said it will offer coronavirus vaccines to patients eligible in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Eligible Ohioans 75 and older can schedule appointments online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Does wearing two masks help?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “double masking,” or wearing two masks, is likely more effective than wearing one mask at a time. He also noted that although cases seem to have plateaued in the U.S., it is still important to follow health guidelines.

These are the schools scheduled to receive vaccines next week

Ohio is preparing to give coronavirus vaccines to nearly 91,000 K-12 teachers and school staff as part of an effort to return to in-person and hybrid learning by March. We have compiled a list of local school districts that will receive vaccines next week.

Ohioans urged to avoid traveling to a dozen states

Ohio has updated its travel advisory, and now warns against traveling to a dozen states with at least 15% of people testing positive for the coronavirus. The list now includes Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

In Other News

