Dayton schools to resume in-person classes in March; staff to get vaccinated next week

Dayton Public Schools announced that it will return to in-person learning this March once staff members who wish to get the coronavirus vaccine receives their second shot.
A return date will be released once vaccine distribution is confirmed, the district said. Currently, DPS staff is scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine next Thursday and Friday through Kroger.
The district plans to return to in-person learning Monday through Friday with coronavirus health measures in place. However, students will still have the option to continue with remote instruction with self-paced learning software.
Because all DPS teachers will working with in-person students, those who continue with remote learning will no longer work with their DPS teachers, according to the district. Remote students will have access to an online coach to help them on a weekly basis.
A form for parents and guardians to select their instruction preference is available on the district’s website.
Some of the COVID-19 health measures the district will take for in-person learning include mandatory face masks, socially-distanced classrooms, plexiglass barriers separating students and staff where appropriate, no shared supplies and frequent cleaning and sanitation of classrooms, bathrooms and cafeterias, among other safety guidelines.
For more details visit https://www.dpsrestart.com/.