5 things to know about the coronvirus today: Dorms, schools and Regal cinemas

Local News | 40 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Oct. 6, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Several Miami University dorms at high alert level

More than a third of student residence halls at Miami University are at the university’s highest advisory level due to positive coronavirus tests, according to the school’s latest data. Of Miami’s 35 dormitories, 12 are listed in the highest alert level, meaning they have at least one floor with 5% or more testing positive in the last seven days, as well as statistical evidence of a virus cluster.

Public Health released a back-to-school framework

On Monday, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County suggested a framework for schools to use as they navigate a return to, or continuation of, in-person learning. The framework supports in-person classes and extracurricular activities, as long as the county has a sustained period at the orange or yellow levels of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, or if there is a sustained decline in cases. Montgomery County is currently at the red advisory level.

Regal cinemas announced a temporary closing of all U.S. theaters

In response to the continuing pandemic and its effects on movie theaters, Cineworld, which is the parent company of Regal cinemas, announced that it will temporarily close all its 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. starting on Thursday, Oct. 8. This includes a theater at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and the Deerfield Town Center in Mason.

Tipp City teachers' union asked for more help due to “mental fatigue”

A union representing teachers in Tipp City asked the district school board for relief from “mental fatigue” that they said teachers are experiencing due to additional tasks during the coronavirus. To help with this, the union asked the board to add extra custodial staff and aides, as well as fill the district business manager position that was vacated in July.

Schools continue to cope with coronavirus

In Springfield, students returned to classrooms at Hayward Middle School on Monday after two weeks of virtual learning. The school moved to a virtual format on Sept. 21 after a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile in Bellefontaine, parents were asked to transport their children to the school after a coronavirus exposure canceled nine bus routes, leaving only three bus drivers not affected by the coronavirus.

