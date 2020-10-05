Teachers say added COVID-19 tasks take away from teaching

“We do not want to go remote,” she said. “Your teachers want to be in school. There is no petition. We want to be at work.”

Board member Joellen Heatherly said this school year is unique. With four weeks of school behind it, she suggested it’s time for the district to assess where it is at in the learning process and what areas should be addressed.

Heatherly pointed to earlier comments from Superintendent Mark Stefanik about a possible need to add contract cleaning for the schools and looking at staffing needs for tasks such as accompanying students to recess, restrooms and other destinations, a task now being assumed by teachers.

“We hear you,” board President Theresa Dunaway told Yunker, suggesting school leaders reach out to other districts to see how they are handling similar concerns.

Where funding would come from has not been determined. District Treasurer Dave Stevens said federal CARES COVID relief money was used for technology equipment for teachers and students.

