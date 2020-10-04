Owner of Beavercreek movie theater considering closing again due to coronavirus

The owner of Regal Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek is considering temporarily closing all of its movie theaters worldwide, according to a Twitter post by Cineworld Cinemas on Sunday.
“We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached," according to the post on the company’s Twitter account. "Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”
The Beavercreek theater closed in March under the state’s mandatory economic shutdown put in place to battle the spread of COVID-19. It reopened in August.
Great Britain-based Cineworld owns the local cinema, which is part of the second largest theater chain in the U.S.. On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported Cineworld is considering the move due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
The move came after MGM Holdings announced the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” would not be released until April 2021, the second postponement of that movie and one of multiple movie debuts that have been delayed due to the pandemic.
Theaters are struggling to attract customers and and can only seat a limit number of people due to social distancing requirements. Currently Regal and Cinépolis are showing a mix of new movies, like Tenet, and older ones like The Empire Strikes Back.
No layoff notices have been filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services since the theater reopened in August.
Media contacts at Cineworld and Regal could not be reached for comment.
