5 thins to know about the coronavirus: Masked voting and Halloween candy

Health officials recommend people avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating or even "trunk-or-treating," by which children collect treats walking from car to car at gatherings in school or church parking lots. DAVID CARPIO / SHUTTERSTOCK

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Kettering Health is adding locations for respiratory patients

The Kettering Health Network is adding locations for patients suffering from respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. These locations will allow patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses by and advance practice provider, and be directed to coronavirus testing if needed. Clinic locations include Centerville, Englewood, Hamilton, Piqua, Springboro and Washington Twp.

Are face masks required to vote?

To vote in Ohio, face masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for the health and safety of others. Election officials have a protocol for voters who arrive without a mask, including offering a disposable mask for free, or curbside voting where two poll workers come to the voter’s car with a paper ballot. After being offered safer voting alternatives, every eligible voter will still be allowed to vote.

Ohio reports over 3,000 new cases again

Ohio reported another record-breaking day of new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 3,845 cases, making for over 15,000 cases reported in the past five days. As of Thursday, Ohio’s five highest days of hospitalizations had all been reported in the last week and a half.

Hospitals report they still have capacity

Local hospital leaders said that despite record numbers of coronavirus patients, there is still capacity available for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. However, as counts continue to rise, officials urged the public to take precautions to limit further spread and protect each other.

Families get creative for Halloween during the pandemic

For Halloween during the pandemic, the question quickly becomes how do you dispense candy safely to trick-or-treaters. So, families are getting creative, like the Deutsch family in Oakwood, which plans to distribute candy via a chute from the second story into a basket on the house' driveway.

