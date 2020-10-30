VIDEO: Oakwood house to dispense Halloween candy through chute

Deutsch said she used drainage pipe from Home Depot to construct the chute, which runs from a second-story bedroom window to her family’s driveway. She plans to have a basket at the bottom of the chute for the candy, or have kids put their baskets under the bottom of the chute.

Deutsch said she lives in a part of Oakwood that usually gets hundreds of trick-or-treaters, but she’s not sure how many people will be out this year due to the pandemic.

She’s considering doing the chute again next year.

“If it’s popular, we might do it again,” she said.