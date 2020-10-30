Respiratory sites to treat Dayton-area COVID-19 patients

Kettering Health Network is adding locations for patients suffering with respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.
These new respiratory care locations provide a safe setting for patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses and potential testing, the health network said in an announcement Friday.
The new sites were announced as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb to records. The other large health system in the area, Dayton-based Premier Health also recently announced that their COVID-19 test sites operated with affiliated laboratory CompuNet now also have flu tests for people with provider orders, which can help people distinguish what is causing their respiratory symptoms.
At these locations, patients with respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as cough or shortness of breath, will be seen by an advance practice provider so they receive the most appropriate care.
If the provider decides testing is appropriate, they may order a nasopharyngeal swab test, and results would be returned within a 72-hour period.
“These new respiratory care locations will help patients get the right level of care and the treatment they need, whether it’s a cold, flu, or COVID-19,” Dr. Robert Sawyer, medical director of Primary Care for Kettering Physician Network, said in a statement.
The respiratory care locations are at:
• Centerville: 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 190
• Englewood: 1250 W. National Road, Suite 450 – opening November 2
• Hamilton: 2449 Ross Millville Road, Suite 150 – opening November 2
• Piqua: 200 Kienle Dr. – opening November 2
• Springboro: 825 N. Main St.
• Washington Twp.: 1028 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Appointments for all locations can be scheduled online ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.