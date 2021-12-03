6 things to know about Joe Knopp, candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor

Caption Springboro filmmaker Joe Knopp talks to around 100 people on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Savannah Center in West Chester Twp. during the announcement of being Ohio gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci's running mate. Renacci is challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the May GOP primary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Springboro filmmaker Joe Knopp talks to around 100 people on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Savannah Center in West Chester Twp. during the announcement of being Ohio gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci's running mate. Renacci is challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the May GOP primary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Air Force veteran: Knopp joined the Air Force in 1993 because he couldn’t afford college. He passed an Air Force recruiter’s office which had a sign that said if you joined, the military would pay for college. Free college enticed him to join, and at 19 years old he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. He enrolled at Wright State University and attended classes at night and earned a degree in finance.

Filmmaker: After the military ― he left in 1999 ― he worked in the finance industry. During that time he reconnected with a childhood friend who became a filmmaker. He joined his friend and helped secure funding and investments to help tell inspirational stories. His first film he co-produced was “Woodlawn,” a sports drama released in 2015. He has since produced three more films: “I Can Only Imagine” in 2018, “Unplanned” in 2019 and “The Trump I Know” in 2020.

Trump family relationship: Knopp spent six months before the 2020 election with former President Donald Trump and his family which resulted in his 2020 documentary “The Trump I Know,” which he wrote and executive produced. The film takes a close look at Trump’s relationship with the women he worked with during his presidency. During that time he developed a close relationship with the former president and his family, who are also in the documentary.

Ties to Dayton: Knopp said he doesn’t want to live anywhere else but in the Dayton area. He lives in the Dayton suburb of Springboro, and his wife is a Dayton native. He said to the crowd of around 100 people at the announcement of being Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate, he said, “I have no desire to live anywhere else” and “loves” to fly into the Dayton airport.