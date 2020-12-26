7 light displays you can still visit before January

When: Through Dec. 31

Hours: 6–10 p.m.

Location: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown

Cost: Cash donations accepted.

Need more information? Click here: Facebook | Website

Journey Borealis drive-thru holiday light display at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

✨ HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE HILL IN HAMILTON

The 300-acre sculpture park will be decked out with hundreds of lights for attendees to drive through and enjoy. From the creators of BLINK Cincinnati, this year’s light display theme is Journey Borealis. Which promises to provide an artful take on holiday lights.

When: Now through Jan. 3

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 6-10 p.m.

Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park: 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Cost: Monday through Thursday, $20 per carload; Friday through Sunday $25 per carload. Admission for Pyramid Hill members presenting a current membership card is $15 every day. Hamilton residents can view for free on Tuesdays.

Need more information? Click here: (513) 863-8336 | Facebook | Website

International landmarks are the major theme for Land of Illusion's Christmas Glow. CONTRIBUTED

✨ LAND OF ILLUSION CHRISTMAS GLOW

Celebrate the season at The Christmas Glow, a mile of 3 million lights at the Christmas Around the World drive-through experience.

When: Now through Dec. 30. Closed on Christmas Day.

Hours: 6-10 p.m. on each night.

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown

Cost: $7 per person, children 3 years and under get in for free.

More info: Facebook | Website

Christmas Nights of Lights display entrance at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Credit: Visit Indy Credit: Visit Indy

✨ CHRISTMAS NIGHTS OF LIGHTS AT CONEY ISLAND

This two-and-a-half-mile, drive-through light display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Features include larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels of lights.

When: Open every night through Jan. 9, including holidays.

Hours: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati

Cost: $7 per person and free for those 3 years of age and younger. Group rates are available.

More info: Facebook | Website

ParkLights, located at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, is a new drive-thru holiday light display hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails. This free event, which runs throughout the entire month of December from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night features over 110 LED light displays on a mile long driving path. Visitors can tune their car radios to 106.5 FM while driving through the park to hear some festive holiday music. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

✨ PARKLIGHTS AT CAESAR FORD PARK

ParkLights, located at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, is a new drive-thru holiday light display hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails. Attendees can tune their radio to listen to holiday music while driving through the mile-long path.

When: Now through December 31.

Hours: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Caesar Ford Park 520 South Stringtown Road Xenia, OH 45385

Cost: Free

More info: Website

Clifton Mill holiday lights. Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

✨ THE LEGENDARY LIGHTS OF CLIFTON MILL

For more than 30 years, Clifton Mill has been a glowing example of what the holiday season is about in Southwest Ohio. Clifton Mill stages a dramatic opening where people who arrive at 6 p.m. get to see all four million lights turn on at once. Throughout the evening, either on the hour or every half hour, the lights will be turned off and then turned on again so the later-comers can experience it as well. COVID guidelines require guests to wear a mask and practice social distancing, this year they will not offer inside dining.

When: Now through December 30.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Light show starts at 6 p.m.

Location: 75 Water St., Clifton.

Cost: Admission is $10 per person for everyone age 4 and older. Children 3 and under get in free. Parking is free.

More info: Website

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Credit: Grahm S. Jones Credit: Grahm S. Jones

✨ WILDLIGHTS AT THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Why not combine seeing animals and lights? Wildlights, a holiday lights display that covers the entire zoo with over three million LED lights. In order to ensure that proper social distancing guidelines are being met, there will be a timed ticketing system. Both zoo members and guests will have to make advance reservations that will include a timed entry throughout the day and evening by visiting the zoo’s website.

Hours: Sundays through Thursdays 5-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5-10 p.m. The zoon will still open at 10 a.m.

Location: 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell

Cost: Admission is $9.99 per person for Wildlights.

More info: Website | Facebook