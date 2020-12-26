7 light displays you can still visit before January

Christmas might be over but the holiday fun has not ended yet. Here is a list of light displays you can still drive, walk and see before New Years’.
Credit: Nick Graham
✨ LIGHT UP MIDDLETOWN
From Santa taking a ride on a jet ski to reindeer playing sport, the Light Up Middletown light display has a little bit of everything. Lights span the entirety of the park where you can drive through listening to holiday music in the comfort of your vehicle. Open every night from 6 to 10 p.m.
When: Through Dec. 31
Hours: 6–10 p.m.
Location: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown
Cost: Cash donations accepted.
Need more information? Click here: Facebook | Website
Credit: Nick Graham
✨ HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE HILL IN HAMILTON
The 300-acre sculpture park will be decked out with hundreds of lights for attendees to drive through and enjoy. From the creators of BLINK Cincinnati, this year’s light display theme is Journey Borealis. Which promises to provide an artful take on holiday lights.
When: Now through Jan. 3
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 6-10 p.m.
Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park: 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
Cost: Monday through Thursday, $20 per carload; Friday through Sunday $25 per carload. Admission for Pyramid Hill members presenting a current membership card is $15 every day. Hamilton residents can view for free on Tuesdays.
Need more information? Click here: (513) 863-8336 | Facebook | Website
✨ LAND OF ILLUSION CHRISTMAS GLOW
Celebrate the season at The Christmas Glow, a mile of 3 million lights at the Christmas Around the World drive-through experience.
When: Now through Dec. 30. Closed on Christmas Day.
Hours: 6-10 p.m. on each night.
Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown
Cost: $7 per person, children 3 years and under get in for free.
Credit: Visit Indy
✨ CHRISTMAS NIGHTS OF LIGHTS AT CONEY ISLAND
This two-and-a-half-mile, drive-through light display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Features include larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and tunnels of lights.
When: Open every night through Jan. 9, including holidays.
Hours: 6-10 p.m.
Location: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati
Cost: $7 per person and free for those 3 years of age and younger. Group rates are available.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
✨ PARKLIGHTS AT CAESAR FORD PARK
ParkLights, located at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, is a new drive-thru holiday light display hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails. Attendees can tune their radio to listen to holiday music while driving through the mile-long path.
When: Now through December 31.
Hours: 6-9 p.m.
Location: Caesar Ford Park 520 South Stringtown Road Xenia, OH 45385
Cost: Free
More info: Website
Credit: Bill Lackey
✨ THE LEGENDARY LIGHTS OF CLIFTON MILL
For more than 30 years, Clifton Mill has been a glowing example of what the holiday season is about in Southwest Ohio. Clifton Mill stages a dramatic opening where people who arrive at 6 p.m. get to see all four million lights turn on at once. Throughout the evening, either on the hour or every half hour, the lights will be turned off and then turned on again so the later-comers can experience it as well. COVID guidelines require guests to wear a mask and practice social distancing, this year they will not offer inside dining.
When: Now through December 30.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Light show starts at 6 p.m.
Location: 75 Water St., Clifton.
Cost: Admission is $10 per person for everyone age 4 and older. Children 3 and under get in free. Parking is free.
More info: Website
Credit: Grahm S. Jones
✨ WILDLIGHTS AT THE COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM
Why not combine seeing animals and lights? Wildlights, a holiday lights display that covers the entire zoo with over three million LED lights. In order to ensure that proper social distancing guidelines are being met, there will be a timed ticketing system. Both zoo members and guests will have to make advance reservations that will include a timed entry throughout the day and evening by visiting the zoo’s website.
Hours: Sundays through Thursdays 5-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5-10 p.m. The zoon will still open at 10 a.m.
Location: 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell
Cost: Admission is $9.99 per person for Wildlights.