911 caller reports hearing 30 to 40 shots in Springfield incident that killed grandmother

“You can hear someone down the street… screaming in the house,” he said. “I got woke up to it. I’m pretty sure they shot up a house, I’m pretty sure.”

“We’re taking multiple, multiple calls,” the dispatcher told the caller.

A man calling from inside the house told dispatchers that he was the grandson of Fowler and that he needed help, as his grandmother wasn’t breathing. Other people could be heard screaming in the background.

“Hurry up, please,” he said. “I can’t lose my grandma, I can’t.”

“I’ve got help coming to you, OK?” the dispatcher said. “I know this is hard.”

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man also in the house suffered a gunshot to the lower back. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.

Another caller contacted dispatchers that morning to report a vehicle crash in the area of North Limestone Street near a car parts shop. She told dispatchers she heard multiple gunshots in the area shortly before hearing a car crash.

Police on Sunday said they were looking into whether a crash on North Limestone and Ward streets was connected to the shooting. An incident report for the West Liberty Street shooting states officers believe the shooting is linked to a burglary case in the 2000 block of Beatrice Street.