937 Payroll signs downtown Arcade lease

Beyond that, private co-share offices, which are flexible month-to-month, are 45% committed, they said.

“We couldn’t ask for a better company to join us,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center and vice president of the Hub. “It wasn’t long ago that 937 Payroll was a startup, so they understand entrepreneurial challenges and can help businesses succeed. We are thrilled that they will join us in moving from our current facility to the Hub, where they can continue to flourish.”

937 Payroll has operated in Dayton since 2017. Founder and President Bryan Hunter is a second-generation accountant and has been worked in Dayton for the past 10 years.

“The 937 Payroll staff is absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Arcade,” Hunter said. “We are committed to being a part of the greater Dayton community and are thankful for the tremendous support we have received from The Entrepreneurs Center since our founding.”

The new Arcade office will serve as a hub for 937′s business, allowing the company to serve Dayton and also the Columbus and Cincinnati markets via 614 Payroll and 513 Payroll.

First announced in March, the 95,000-square-foot Hub Powered by PNC Bank in the Dayton Arcade will house academic programs from the University of Dayton; business, venture creation and commercialization support services from The Entrepreneurs Center and much more.