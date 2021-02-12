A portion of former Hara Arena property for sale as development plans fall through

Hara Arena, which sat empty before it was damaged by a Memorial Day tornado in 2019, originally started as a ballroom in 1956. The arena held 5,500 seats and the property included four exhibition halls, a conference center, pub and golf course.

Warrior Excavating started demolition on the arena last fall and have plans to have the site completely cleared in the next six weeks. While the arena brought memories for many people, Trotwood city manager Quincy Pope has high hopes for the future of the property.

Explore Hara Arena demolished one year after day of tornadoes

“This is an ideal location for redevelopment, because of the proximity to the east and mid-west market areas. Interstate 70 and 75 is five miles from the site and Dayton International Airport six miles. This is very attractive to potential developers,” Pope said.

Pope said he would like to see the acres used for its original purpose based on its zoning.

“First, in terms of land use, the site is a planned unit development (PUD) with an overlay zoned “Light Industrial District”. Therefore, the principal uses for the site are laboratory, advanced manufacturing, scientific or research facility, logistics/distribution center or public offices. We would welcome these principally permitted uses with sustainable jobs and higher paying wages for our community and the region,” Pope said.

The letters on the building were sold in a silent auction and proceeds of about $3,500 were donated to the African American Community Fund through the Dayton Foundation, Heitz said. The fund contributes to civic, economic, cultural, educational, religious and human service initiatives throughout the Dayton community.