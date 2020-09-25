Hara Arena demolition underway; owner to auction sign letters

Heitz said his company, Tax Redevelopment LLC, is in talks with a global company to put something on the property. He would not give the name of the business, but said it would not take up the entire 128 acres at Hara Arena.

The Lexington, Ky.-based company has over the years acquired several distressed Dayton industrial sites, including the closed Hara and its 120 acres in 2018.

Heitz estimates it will take four to six months to have the arena completely torn down and cleaned up.

“This is a pretty big eyesore and now its going to start coming down. It’ll be good for the community,” Heitz said.

In March, pre-COVID, Trotwood City Council approved new zoning for the area, updating it from recreational uses to light industrial, opening the door to that kind of user, in time.

“This area has been a reminder of the devastation our community suffered from the 2019 Memorial Day tornado,” Pope said. “We are ready to move forward, and the city has already taken action so that this property is ready for what’s next.”

The arena, which initially was ballroom in 1956, held 5,500 seats and included the main arena, four exhibition halls, a conference center, pub and golf course.