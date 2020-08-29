After resident complaints, Miami Twp. again seeking bids for waste collector

Many of the complaints are the kind that can be addressed by Rumpke including customer service, missed service and issues with specific quality of service, he said. Others, including pick up times, days of service, senior rates and sizes of containers, are part of Rumpke’s bid for service and cannot be altered, Hinkelman said.

Trustees, in looking for a new trash hauler, are seeking to keep the majority of the existing standards including unlimited trash collection and large-item pickup, he said.

Some of the larger items added to the standards include the township’s preference for weekly recycling, stretching contract length to three-and-a-half years and penalizing a trash hauler if they do not remove their trash toters from the community if township officials opt to change providers.

That last addition was necessary because the last time the township changed providers, there were “a number of issues” with trash toters remaining in the community, Hinkelman said.

An Aug. 20 Facebook post by the township elicited more than a dozen comments from residents asking that Rumpke be replaced for various reasons including skipping trash cans and leaving trash debris on the street.