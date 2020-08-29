After resident complaints, Miami Twp. again seeking bids for waste collector

Miami Twp. is once again looking for a new company to take out the trash.
Township officials are seeking bids for refuse collection and disposal services on an exclusive contract basis for all private residential properties.
Rumpke provides those service and directly bills residents as part of a 3-year agreement set to expire at the end of this year, according to Kyle Hinkelman, the township’s deputy director of community development.
It bills residents $12.75 a month for trash pickup, Hinkelman said. If the township continues with Rumpke for option years of 2021 and 2022, that billing would increase an estimated 4 percent each year to a monthly bill of $13.26 and $13.79, he said.
The township is seeking different rate and bid specifications after residents logged complaints against Rumpke, a situation that also occurred with previous trash haulers, Hinkelman said.
Many of the complaints are the kind that can be addressed by Rumpke including customer service, missed service and issues with specific quality of service, he said. Others, including pick up times, days of service, senior rates and sizes of containers, are part of Rumpke’s bid for service and cannot be altered, Hinkelman said.
Trustees, in looking for a new trash hauler, are seeking to keep the majority of the existing standards including unlimited trash collection and large-item pickup, he said.
Some of the larger items added to the standards include the township’s preference for weekly recycling, stretching contract length to three-and-a-half years and penalizing a trash hauler if they do not remove their trash toters from the community if township officials opt to change providers.
That last addition was necessary because the last time the township changed providers, there were “a number of issues” with trash toters remaining in the community, Hinkelman said.
An Aug. 20 Facebook post by the township elicited more than a dozen comments from residents asking that Rumpke be replaced for various reasons including skipping trash cans and leaving trash debris on the street.