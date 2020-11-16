Air Force asks for info on 10K COVID-19 ‘wearables'

The Air Force is requiring that any such device not perform location tracking or collect or store personally identifiable information.

The government is asking several questions in the RFI, including: Is the device authorized to work within secure spaces, without Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radio frequency, or GPS tracking? Is the device interoperable with other devices? And can a company deliver about 10,000 of the devices to select Air Force locations in two months or less?

The contracting office is Hanscom Air Force Base and the primary contact is Anthony David Suarez at anthony.suarez.1@us.af.mil.

Submissions are due Friday.

The Air Force has designated nine bases in the world as “red” installations due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in areas around the bases. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is not on the list, according to the Air Force Times.

Col. Patrick Miller, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander at Wright-Patterson, is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon on Facebook.