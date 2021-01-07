Air Force to track demographic disparities in discipline

The new effort “reinforces the department’s commitment to ensuring all Airmen and Guardians are treated fairly and provides commanders insight to facilitate positive practices, such as increased mentoring and professional development,” John Fedrigo, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs, said in the memorandum.

The Air Force says it has collected data on nonjudicial punishment and court-martials since 1974.

“The intent of this data tracking is to aid commanders in their responsibility to build a lethal, disciplined force to execute our national security missions and more specifically to see disciplinary trends in their organizations,” Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Rockwell, the judge advocate general for the Air Force, said in the Air Force announcement.