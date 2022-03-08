Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees tuition

Clark State College has been selected by Amazon for their Career Choice Ohio Program to offer fully-funded college tuition to hourly employees.
Career Choice is an Amazon upskilling program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success. It allows employees to access education from 10 local or national online education partners, including Clark State.
Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs, said this partnership is a win-win for students and the community.
“We are excited to help Amazon’s commitment to their employees by being a partner in their Career Choice Ohio program,” he said. “Clark State is committed to providing high-quality educational programs and services that emphasize student and community success. Amazon is supporting their employees by creating paths to career success through continued education.”
Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses.
“When employers invest in upskilling their people through training and education, it benefits those employees as well as Ohio’s economy by building a workforce pipeline for the present and the future,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “I applaud this investment and partnership with colleges and universities to ensure that Ohio is addressing skills gaps and moving more of its citizens into rewarding careers.”
The program, which partners with more than 180 education providers, offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment, the release stated. It allows employees to pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.
“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.
