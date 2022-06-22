BreakingNews
Dayton nuisance properties: Looks can be deceiving, official says, as $15M demo work begins
American Red Cross seeks blood donations around 4th of July

Pictured: February 2022 blood drive event at the Atrium-operated Embassy Suites by Hilton Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Business Wire/Associated Press)

The America Red Cross said this week it will be in need of blood and platelet donors at the beginning of July.

The reason for the bigger need is because it sees about a 21% decline in donations during holiday weeks, including the Fourth of July.

“When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

Those who donate between June 30 and July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag.

There are multiple donation sites scheduled throughout Southwest and Central Ohio. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go online to redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767).

