Anonymous notes with uplifting messages cheer up local school staff

“It makes me feel good,” said C.F. Holliday Principal Dorian Glover said in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page. “It lets us know that we have support. I don’t know who left it ... either from the community or from staff or wherever, but it lets us know that we’re not in this alone and we’ve got support from those who kind of understand that this is taxing on everybody."

C.F. Holliday fourth-grade teacher Rhonda Fiorentini said the note was the first thing she saw as she entered the school.

“Being that it’s a Monday and the times that it is right now, it kind of brought a smile to my face and gave me a good feeling to start my day,” Fiorentini said.

Walter Shade secretary Jenny Koesters said seeing the sign on the pre-school’s office made her feel “very, very good.”

“That shows that the community is supporting us and they know we’re doing the best job that we can,” Koesters said.

The signs are “awesome” and “a huge encouragement" to staff and students, said Linda Heil, another Walter Shade secretary.

“It’s hard but we’re encouraged by the great signs,” Heil said.