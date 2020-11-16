Coronavirus: No dancing, self-serve buffets under mass gatherings order

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”

Under the order, wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet halls must abide by the following restrictions: