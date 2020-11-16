Coronavirus: No dancing, self-serve buffets under mass gatherings order

A revised public health order on mass gatherings announced Monday forbids dancing and self-serve buffets and bars among other restrictions.
“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”
Under the order, wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet halls must abide by the following restrictions:
- No socializing or activities in open congregate areas. No dancing.
- Guest must be seated at all times.
- Food must be served to guests sitting at their seats. No self-serve buffets or bars are permitted.
- Masks must be worn at all times unless guests are eating or drinking.
- No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and should all be in the same household.
- Traditional wedding activities such as cutting the cake, first dance, toasts and tossing the bouquet are allowed.
The order does not apply to religious events and and First Amendment speech, including government meetings that are open to the public and activities by the media.
The order will be effective as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The entire order is available here.