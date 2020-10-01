Antani, Fogel face off in first candidate forum for Ohio Senate race

“I’m not doing this to pad a resume and climb the political ladder," he said. "I’m here to do the best job as I can as a state senator and I think that we want state senators, just as we want city council people, school board members, governors and presidents, to come from a varied background.”

Fogel said he was qualified because of his experience in the military as a pilot, in business and non-profit advocacy and leadership, and because he is a husband and a father.

“Ultimately, it’s about trust,” he said. “Do you trust career politicians who are fighting for themselves or do you trust those who come in with a service background and are going to fight for you?”

This was the first candidate forum held by the Dayton Daily News. In the coming weeks, this news outlet will host three virtual events aimed at helping voters make informed decisions during the November election.

Election Day is Nov. 3.