Area hospital reinstates visitor restrictions

Wayne Healthcare went back to a no-visitor policy starting Friday, with compassionate exemptions.
The Greenville-based health system said in a statement that starting 7 a.m. Friday it reinstituted the restrictions.
“Like other hospitals across the state and region, Wayne HealthCare is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Kim Freeman, chief nursing officer . “Implementing these heightened restrictions is not a decision we take lightly as we understand the importance of visitation for both patients and their loved ones, and that’s why we’ve included some important exceptions.”
Exceptions to the revised visitor policy include the following:
- Maternity patients may have one visitor. If the patient is a minor (under the age of 18), they may have two (2) visitors (parents/guardians).
- End-of-life patients. Visitation will be made on a case-by-case basis.
- Patients who are minors may have two visitors (parents or guardians) in the emergency department and inpatient setting.
- Patients with impairments may have one visitor.
- Outpatient surgery/procedure patients may have one visitor.
All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry and must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient.
The health system stated family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones virtually such as with a smart phone or tablet.
These heightened visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.