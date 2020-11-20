Area hospital reinstates visitor restrictions

- End-of-life patients. Visitation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

- Patients who are minors may have two visitors (parents or guardians) in the emergency department and inpatient setting.

- Patients with impairments may have one visitor.

- Outpatient surgery/procedure patients may have one visitor.

All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry and must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient.

The health system stated family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones virtually such as with a smart phone or tablet.

These heightened visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.