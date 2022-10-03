Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president

Kevin Harlan assumed the role Monday after having been at Upper Valley in Troy, another Premier Health hospital, the past two years. He has 40 years of experience in the health care industry with more than half of that as a president/CEO, according to Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health.

While leading Upper Valley, Harlan helped it achieve designations as a Level III trauma center and Level II cardiac cath lab, as well as credentialing as a Primary Stroke Center, Atrium officials said in a news release. It also had successful annual Joint Commission surveys and got a renovated Special Care Nursery funded by the community while Harlan was at the helm.