Attorney accused of stealing millions from estate suspended from practicing law again

Brian Matthew Wiggins, 37, is facing identity fraud, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, money laundering, grand theft, tampering with records and possession of cocaine charges, according to Greene County court records. Judge Daniel Hogan was assigned to this case in August 2020.

This newest suspension stems from Wiggins failure to respond to a complaint from the Board of Professional Conduct filed in June. That complaint alleges that Wiggins mishandled the estates of six people, including the estate and trust of Ronald Lentz of Greene County, and the trust of an additional person. The complaint alleges that Wiggins violated several Rules of Professional Conduct. The complaint also alleges that Wiggins owes a significant amount in restitution “to various parties; however, the exact amount of restitution cannot be determined until discovery in this matter is completed.”