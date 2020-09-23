Attorney accused of stealing millions from estate suspended from practicing law again

An attorney accused of stealing millions from an estate that benefited several children nonprofits and spending it on child support and cosmetic surgery was suspended from practicing law.
Brian Matthew Wiggins, 37, is facing identity fraud, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, money laundering, grand theft, tampering with records and possession of cocaine charges, according to Greene County court records. Judge Daniel Hogan was assigned to this case in August 2020.
This newest suspension stems from Wiggins failure to respond to a complaint from the Board of Professional Conduct filed in June. That complaint alleges that Wiggins mishandled the estates of six people, including the estate and trust of Ronald Lentz of Greene County, and the trust of an additional person. The complaint alleges that Wiggins violated several Rules of Professional Conduct. The complaint also alleges that Wiggins owes a significant amount in restitution “to various parties; however, the exact amount of restitution cannot be determined until discovery in this matter is completed.”
Wiggins was also issued an interim default suspension in May, which is still in effect, according to the June complaint. He was issued the second interim suspension on Sept. 21 by the Supreme Court of Ohio, according to court documents.
The bulk of the charges in the indictment from March allege fraudulent activity related to his handling of the estate of Ronald Lentz, who died in August 2018. Lentz had an estate and a trust valued at more than $3 million. St. Jude’s and Smile Train, a nonprofit for children with cleft lips and palates, were the two main beneficiaries of the estate.
Wiggins spent the money on child support payments, cosmetic surgery for a family member, houses, a boat, a car, gambling in Las Vegas and in Ohio and jewelry, said David Hayes of the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
His trial on those charges was scheduled to begin in July, but was continued, according to Greene County Court records.
Wiggins is being held on a $1 million bond.